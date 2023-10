Hart made 26 saves in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

After a strong showing Thursday in the Flyers' first game of the season, Hart had a much less impressive performance in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon, giving up most of his goals on long-range shots without a lot of traffic in front of him. The 25-year-old netminder has an .891 save percentage in his first two starts, but he'll get some time to regain his focus before Philadelphia's home opener Tuesday against the Canucks.