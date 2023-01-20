Hart stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Chicago.

The fourth goal was scored into an empty net. Hart didn't play poorly and didn't have much chance on any of the three pucks that beat him, but the end result was still his second straight regulation loss and third in the last five games. Since the beginning of December, Hart has a 6-9-2 record with a 3.27 GAA and .896 save percentage, with the 24-year-old netminder and a shaky Philly defense both shouldering their share of the blame for those numbers.