Hart stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime, and two of three shootout attempts, in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

The young netminder made some big saves to get the Flyers a point, but Hart still fell to 0-2-2 over his last four starts with the shootout loss. The slump has dropped his save percentage on the year to .898, but his 2.65 GAA is a little more palatable. Expect Brian Elliott to continue seeing regular work until Hart turns things around.