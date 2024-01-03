Hart stopped 31 of 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Hart dropped to 0-1-2 with a 3.81 GAA and an .882 save percentage over his last four appearances. Despite that rough patch, the 25-year-old netminder has done alright overall with a 9-7-3 record, 2.66 GAA and .912 save percentage in 21 contests this season. The Flyers on Thursday will host the Blue Jackets, who are tied for 16th offensively with 3.08 goals per game, so that would be a more favorable matchup than Edmonton's high-powered forward group for Hart if he draws the assignment.