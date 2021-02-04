Hart allowed four goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Penalties against the Flyers were ultimately the problem, as the Bruins cashed in on three power plays in the third period and overtime to make a comeback. That's to say Hart shouldn't be blamed too much for this loss, but killing any of those penalties could have led to a different result. The 22-year-old slipped to 4-2-2 with a 3.42 GAA and an .898 save percentage in eight outings. A chance for redemption awaits Hart if he starts Friday's game against the Bruins.