Hart made 12 saves in a 4-1 loss to Dallas on Saturday night. He allowed three goals.

Hart had hoped to put Wednesday's struggles against the Oil behind him, but that didn't happen. At least he played the full game this time. Hart has allowed seven goals in his last two games. The Flyers haven't been good so far and this will be a test for the just-turned 21-year-old. Exercise caution next game. You may be wise to keep him benched until he turns the corner.