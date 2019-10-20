Flyers' Carter Hart: Can't put struggles behind
Hart made 12 saves in a 4-1 loss to Dallas on Saturday night. He allowed three goals.
Hart had hoped to put Wednesday's struggles against the Oil behind him, but that didn't happen. At least he played the full game this time. Hart has allowed seven goals in his last two games. The Flyers haven't been good so far and this will be a test for the just-turned 21-year-old. Exercise caution next game. You may be wise to keep him benched until he turns the corner.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.