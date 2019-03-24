Flyers' Carter Hart: Can't stem tide in matinee
Hart stopped 36 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
The rookie made some big saves but finally buckled in the third period, when Josh Bailey beat Hart twice in 83 seconds to put the game away. The 20-year-old has started five of the last six games, posting a 2-3-0 record with a strong 2.41 GAA and .937 save percentage, and the Flyers will continue to roll with Hart as their No. 1 as they evaluate him for next season and beyond.
