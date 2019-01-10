Flyers' Carter Hart: Chance to bust slump Thursday
Hart will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Stars, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart captivated the fantasy crowd by snagging wins in his first two NHL starts, but he subsequently experienced a rocky road trip and not even a return to the friendly confines of Philadelphia could get the rookie back on track; he's lost four straight games with his rate stats leveling out to a 2.68 GAA and .909 save percentage overall. With any luck to his fantasy owners, Hart will find his pulse against a Stars team ranked 26th in the league in scoring at 2.70 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...