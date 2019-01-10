Hart will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Stars, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart captivated the fantasy crowd by snagging wins in his first two NHL starts, but he subsequently experienced a rocky road trip and not even a return to the friendly confines of Philadelphia could get the rookie back on track; he's lost four straight games with his rate stats leveling out to a 2.68 GAA and .909 save percentage overall. With any luck to his fantasy owners, Hart will find his pulse against a Stars team ranked 26th in the league in scoring at 2.70 goals per game.