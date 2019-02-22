Hart was pulled after giving up three goals on nine shots in a 5-1 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

A forgettable night for the young netminder. Hart's record falls to 13-8-1 on the season, to go along with a 2.79 GAA and .917 save percentage. Having been pulled in back-to-back starts, it may be time for the Flyers to think about giving Hart a night (maybe two) off. Philadelphia hosts the Penguins on Saturday, and it remains to be seen who will man the home team's crease against Sidney Crosby and Co.