Flyers' Carter Hart: Chased from game in homecoming
Hart gave up four goals on 10 shots before being pulled late in the second period of Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
The product of nearby Sherwood Park, Alberta, was chased from the game after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made it 4-1 with 5:28 left in the second period. It was the first bump in the road this season for the 21-year-old, who had entered the night 2-0-1 with a sparkling 1.62 GAA and .938 save percentage through his first three starts. He'll get a chance to right the ship Saturday against the winless Dallas Stars.
