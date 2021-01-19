Hart allowed four goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Brian Elliott in Monday's 6-1 loss to Buffalo.

After two strong starts to open the season, Hart had a tough go of things Monday against the Sabres. Two of the four goals he allowed came on what appeared to be blown defensive assignments, but the other two were scored from sharp angles that Hart would probably like to have back. It's likely just a bump in the road for the 22-year-old, who owned a .925 save percentage coming into the night.