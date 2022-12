Hart (upper body) is healthy enough to travel and play during the Flyers' upcoming three-game road trip, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Hart exited Friday's loss to Carolina with an upper-body injury, but he'll be available for Thursday's game versus the Sharks. The 24-year-old goaltender has gone 10-11-6 while posting a respectable 2.89 GAA and .911 save percentage through 27 appearances this season.