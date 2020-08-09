Hart turned aside 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-1 round-robin win over the Lightning.

Hart got plenty of help from the Flyers in front of him, who blocked 24 shots as a team. Hart allowed just two goals on 59 shots during his two starts in the round-robin round. He's locked in as the Flyers' top option in goal -- the 21-year-old went 24-13-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 43 regular-season appearances. He could deliver similar ratios during the playoffs, beginning with a first-round series against the Canadiens.