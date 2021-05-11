According to general manager Chuck Fletcher, Hart (knee) is "basically back to full health," Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart missed the final 13 games of the campaign with a sprained MCL, but it sounds like he could be ready to begin his offseason training program sooner rather than later, which would bode well for his chances of enjoying a bounce-back season in 2021-22. The 22-year-old netminder was pretty disappointing this year, compiling a 9-11-5 record while posting a sub-par 3.67 GAA and .877 save percentage in 27 appearances.