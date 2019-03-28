Flyers' Carter Hart: Comes through in shootout
Hart stopped 38 of 42 shots in regulation and overtime, and all five shootout attempts he faced, in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
The rookie stood tall in his first NHL shootout to earn his 16th win. Hart now has a 2.64 GAA and .931 save percentage while starting six of the last eight games, and he should see the bulk of the work in net for the Flyers as they cling to extremely faint playoff hopes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...