Hart stopped 38 of 42 shots in regulation and overtime, and all five shootout attempts he faced, in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

The rookie stood tall in his first NHL shootout to earn his 16th win. Hart now has a 2.64 GAA and .931 save percentage while starting six of the last eight games, and he should see the bulk of the work in net for the Flyers as they cling to extremely faint playoff hopes.