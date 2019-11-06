Hart made 33 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 21-year-old looked poised beyond his years, making a number of big stops while the game still hung in the balance until the Flyers took control in the third period. This was one of Hart's strongest efforts so far this year -- the 33 saves were a season high -- but overall he's 4-3-1 with a 2.93 GAA and .885 save percentage through nine appearances.