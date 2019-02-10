Hart stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The Flyers handed their rookie goalie a 4-0 lead before the first period was over, but Hart didn't exactly coast on that big cushion -- the only two pucks Anaheim was able to get by him all afternoon both came with Philly short-handed. Hart's now won eight straight starts and nine of his last 10, posting a 2.30 GAA and .935 save percentage over that stretch -- a hot streak that not only has the Flyers climbing back towards playoff contention, but which could be positioning the netminder for a late charge at Calder Trophy consideration.