Flyers' Carter Hart: Day-to-day after missing scrimmage
RotoWire Staff
Hart (lower body) is listed as day-to-day, according to Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hart didn't take part in Sunday's scrimmage. This could just be a case of the Flyers being cautious with Hart after he finished the 2021-22 season on the sidelines.
