Flyers' Carter Hart: Dealing with abdominal injury
Hart will miss 2-3 weeks after sustaining an abdominal strain.
Hart has been struggling of late, as he went 2-3-0 with a 3.73 GAA and .879 save percentage in his previous five outings. With the youngster unavailable, the Flyers will turn to veteran Brian Elliott while Alex Lyon is up from AHL Lehigh Valley. Given Hart's expected recovery timeline, he will almost certainly wind up on injured reserve shortly.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.