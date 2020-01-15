Hart will miss 2-3 weeks after sustaining an abdominal strain.

Hart has been struggling of late, as he went 2-3-0 with a 3.73 GAA and .879 save percentage in his previous five outings. With the youngster unavailable, the Flyers will turn to veteran Brian Elliott while Alex Lyon is up from AHL Lehigh Valley. Given Hart's expected recovery timeline, he will almost certainly wind up on injured reserve shortly.