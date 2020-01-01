Flyers' Carter Hart: Decent in relief appearance
Hart permitted one goal on 14 shots in relief of Brian Elliott in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
By the time Hart entered the game at the start of the second period, the damage was already done. His record remains at 13-8-3, and he now has a 2.41 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Save for a six-goal slip-up in San Jose, Hart has been solid lately. He'll likely get the nod for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights.
