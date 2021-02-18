Hart will be in goal at home versus the Rangers on Thursday, Ed Barkowitz of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart and the Flyers will be in action for the first time since Feb 7 versus Washington after the team had three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Prior to the hiatus, the 22-year-old netminder had given up for goals in each of his previous two contests and was finding himself sharing the crease with veteran Brian Elliott. Any more rough outings and Hart could be relegated to a backup role for the time being despite being the long-term future for the club.