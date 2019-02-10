Flyers' Carter Hart: Defending net Monday
Hart will protect the home cage Monday versus the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart is on an unbelievable run with eight straight wins and a .934 save percentage in that span. The Flyers are in playoff contention again and likely feel comfortable with their goaltender of the future. The 20-year-old would normally have a tough test against the cross-state rivals, but the Penguins have dropped four straight decisions and averaged just two goals per game in that stretch.
