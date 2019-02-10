Hart will protect the home cage Monday versus the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart is on an unbelievable run with eight straight wins and a .934 save percentage in that span. The Flyers are in playoff contention again and likely feel comfortable with their goaltender of the future. The 20-year-old would normally have a tough test against the cross-state rivals, but the Penguins have dropped four straight decisions and averaged just two goals per game in that stretch.