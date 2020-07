Hart (undisclosed) didn't partake in Thursday's scrimmage but did get on the ice for skill work, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Reading between the lines, it sounds like Hart could rejoin the group for Friday's regular practice session, though fantasy players will have to wait and see. Still, it's good news for Flyers fans that the young netminder should be ready in time for the club's Aug. 2 matchup with Boston.