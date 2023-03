Hart turned aside 20 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

The 24-year-old goalie was a little shaky on Minnesota's final two goals of regulation, but Hart got bailed out by his skaters each time and he came through when it counted. He's won three straight starts -- his longest win streak since October -- but through seven outings in March, Hart sports a lackluster 3.10 GAA and .903 save percentage.