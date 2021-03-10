Hart allowed three goals on eight shots before he was relieved by Brian Elliott in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Hart's awful start to the game put the Flyers down 3-1 after the first period. The team rallied to get him off the hook, but it'll be Elliott who gets credit for the win. Hart saw his GAA balloon to 3.61 while his save percentage dropped to .888 in 15 outings. Inconsistency has plagued his 2020-21 campaign so far, which makes the 22-year-old goalie difficult to trust in fantasy. The Flyers next host the Capitals for games Thursday and Saturday.