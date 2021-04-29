Hart will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign due to an MCL sprain in his left knee, the team announced Thursday.

Hart's knee injury will bring an end to a disappointing year that saw the young netminder fail to reach the 10-win mark for the first time in his three-year career, in addition to posting personal worsts in GAA (3.67) and save percentage (.877). The Flyers faithful will no doubt be hoping 2020-21 was an aberration and not a sign of things to come for the club's long-awaited answer between the pipes. Hart also needs a new contract in the offseason, as he will become a restricted free agent in the summer. On top of that, the team is facing uncertainty regarding Hart's backup next year, as both Brian Elliott and Alex Lyon are set to hit the open market.