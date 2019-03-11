Flyers' Carter Hart: Dressing in backup role
Hart will back up Brian Elliott against the Senators on Monday, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
This is another step in the right direction for Hart, as he's now healthy enough to dress. A Flyers team that's hanging on to slim playoff hopes despite a steep uphill climb remaining can't risk rust from the rookie against the league's worst team, so they're sticking with Elliott, who has come up victorious four times in his past six starts. Hart had been rolling before getting hurt and is likely to take back the No. 1 job soon enough.
