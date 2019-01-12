Hart stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

The rookie netminder is just 1-4-1 in six games since Christmas, but Hart's 2.63 GAA and .921 save percentage over that stretch suggest he's not entirely to blame for that poor record. The rebuilding Flyers, dead last in the Eastern Conference, will keep giving the 20-year-old all the work they think he can handle, and so far Hart's proven to be up to the task.