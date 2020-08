Hart yielded three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.

The game turned when Leo Komarov scored with just 5.1 seconds left in the second period to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. The Flyers were unable to generate any offense the rest of the way in support of Hart and now trail in the series. Hart has given up three goals in each of the first three games of the series, registering a .901 save percentage. He'll be right back between the pipes for Game 4 on Sunday.