Hart made 24 saves Sunday in a 3-1 loss to Washington.

Hart and the Flyers led 1-0 after 20 minutes, but the Capitals roared back with unanswered goals by Alexander Ovechkin, Dimitry Orlov and Nick Jensen. Hart has dropped back-to-back games and given up eight goals on 54 shots (.852 save percentage) over those two contests. The 22-year-old is now 6-5-3 with an uninspiring 3.47 GAA and .893 save percentage.