Hart turned aside 31 of 32 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins on Monday.

Hart was beaten by Sidney Crosby late in the first period, but the goaltender otherwise had a flawless night. Hart improved to 7-6-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 15 outings this year. He snapped a four-game losing streak in which he allowed 13 markers on 114 shots (.886 save percentage).