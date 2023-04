Hart allowed three goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets.

Hart allowed two goals in the first period but held Columbus to just one power-play marker over the final two frames en route to a 4-3 overtime win. The win is Hart's first since March 25 as he improves to 22-23-10 with a .907 save percentage on the season. He could make one more start in Philly's season finale against Chicago.