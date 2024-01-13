Hart stopped 26 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Hart has won two of his last four games, though he's allowed 13 goals in that span. The Flyers didn't have a lead Friday until Joel Farabee's game-winner with 1:24 left in the extra session. Hart is up to 11-8-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 24 contests. With Samuel Ersson proving himself a steady backup, Hart's grip on the No. 1 job shouldn't be considered all that firm. Expect Ersson to get the nod Saturday against the Jets.