Flyers' Carter Hart: Earns second straight start
Hart will defend the cage at home against the Predators on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart looked comfortable in his NHL debut Tuesday, stopping 20 of 22 shots en route to a 3-2 home win over the Red Wings. However, the competition is drastically heightened for his next contest, as the 20-year-old will field shots from a Predators team that is tied with Florida for ninth place in road scoring at 3.06 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...