Hart will defend the cage at home against the Predators on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart looked comfortable in his NHL debut Tuesday, stopping 20 of 22 shots en route to a 3-2 home win over the Red Wings. However, the competition is drastically heightened for his next contest, as the 20-year-old will field shots from a Predators team that is tied with Florida for ninth place in road scoring at 3.06 goals per game.