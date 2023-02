Hart kicked out 34 of 35 shots through overtime in Philadelphia's 2-1 shootout win over Edmonton on Thursday.

Hart was beaten by Edmonton once in two shootout rounds, but that was still good enough to get the win. He's 16-15-8 with a 2.80 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 39 games this season. Hart has surrendered just three goals on 105 shots over his last three contests.