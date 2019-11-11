Hart stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins.

Hart allowed both goals in the third period, surrendering the 2-0 lead the Flyers had built in the opening frame. He got back on track in time to stop all three shooters in the shootout to get the win. Hart is 6-3-1 with a 2.71 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 11 appearances. There's good news -- Hart is 4-0-0 with just eight goals allowed on 112 shots in November.