Flyers' Carter Hart: Earns shootout win
Hart stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins.
Hart allowed both goals in the third period, surrendering the 2-0 lead the Flyers had built in the opening frame. He got back on track in time to stop all three shooters in the shootout to get the win. Hart is 6-3-1 with a 2.71 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 11 appearances. There's good news -- Hart is 4-0-0 with just eight goals allowed on 112 shots in November.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.