Hart will be the road starter for Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Although Anthony Stolarz recorded a 38-save shutout in Tuesday's win over the Rangers, the Flyers will go back to Hart, who has won four straight and posted a .932 save percentage in the process. Hart held the Bruins to three goals on 42 shots at home earlier in January, but a trip to Boston will make for a hostile environment and be a good test for the 20-year-old netminder.