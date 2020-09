Hart made 49 saves in Thursday's 5-4 double-overtime victory over the Islanders in Game 6.

Things got a little dicey for Hart and the Flyers when New York scored twice in the opening 3:06 of the second period to take a 3-2 lead. However, Mathew Barzal's goal late in the period was the only other blemish on Hart's record the rest of the way despite the Flyers being thoroughly outplayed for much of regulation. Hart owns a tidy 2.17 GAA and .929 save percentage in his 13 playoff outings.