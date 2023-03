Hart saved 25 of 26 shots in a 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Sunday.

Hart was beaten by David Perron early in the first period, but he otherwise had a flawless start. He improved to 17-19-10 with a 2.89 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 46 contests this season. The 24-year-old had a 0-4-2 record, 3.82 GAA and .857 save percentage over his previous six games.