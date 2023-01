Hart is expected to start on the road against Washington on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Hart stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 5-3 victory against Washington on Wednesday. He has a 12-12-6 record, 2.97 GAA and .907 save percentage in 30 contests in 2022-23. The Capitals have the 13th-ranked offense with 3.25 goals per game this season.