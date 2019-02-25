Hart (lower body) is slated to return to practice Saturday or Sunday, per Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hart is currently in the minors in order to make himself AHL postseason eligible, essentially ensuring he will get to keep playing if the Flyers don't make the playoffs. In the meantime, based on his timeline for returning to practice, the netminder figures to be out of the lineup until Sunday's clash with the Islanders at the earliest.