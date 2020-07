Hart (undisclosed) is not expected to be sidelined long term, as coach Alain Vigneault told reporters, "I would say to you I'm not concerned."

Hart has been on the shelf since leaving Tuesday's scrimmage but it seems he will be ready to play with the Flyers kick off the round-robin clashes versus Boston on Aug. 2. Backup Brian Elliott will almost certainly play in one of the three opening contests before Hart takes over the rest of the way.