Hart will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game versus the Bruins.

Hart has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Devils while posting an impressive 1.46 GAA and .952 save percentage. He'll try to secure his fifth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Boston team that's only averaging 2.20 goals per game on the road this season, 22nd in the NHL.