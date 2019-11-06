Flyers' Carter Hart: Facing Canadiens
Hart will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game against Montreal, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart was razor sharp during his last start Tuesday against Carolina, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 victory. The second-year netminder will try to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Montreal team that's averaging 3.75 goals per game on the road this year, fourth in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.