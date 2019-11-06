Hart will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game against Montreal, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart was razor sharp during his last start Tuesday against Carolina, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 victory. The second-year netminder will try to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Montreal team that's averaging 3.75 goals per game on the road this year, fourth in the NHL.