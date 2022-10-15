Hart will start Saturday afternoon's home game against Vancouver, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hart will get a second straight start after stopping 35 shots in a 5-2 win over New Jersey in Philadelphia's season opener Thursday. The Canucks lost to Edmonton on Wednesday by a score of 5-3 after blowing a 3-0 lead.
