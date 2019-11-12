Hart will guard the cage during Wednesday's home matchup with Washington, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart has played well in the month of November, racking up four consecutive while registering an admirable 1.92 GAA and .929 save percentage. The second-year netminder will look to keep rolling in a difficult home matchup with a Capitals club that's 8-1-1 on the road this year.