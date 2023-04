Hart will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Columbus, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Hart has a 21-23-10 record this season with a 2.94 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 54 appearances. He has gone 1-1-1 versus the Blue Jackets this year, having allowed 11 goals on 93 shots. Columbus ranks 30th in the league this campaign with 2.59 goals per game.