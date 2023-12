Hart will defend the visiting crease versus Arizona on Thursday, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Hart defeated the Penguins in overtime Monday, stopping 31 shots in a 2-1 victory. Hart is 7-6-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .913 save percentage as he as played very well thus far in 2023-24. The Coyotes are tied with the Oilers as the hottest team in the NHL. as both teams are on five-game winning streaks.