Hart will defend the home crease versus New Jersey on Thursday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hart has lost his last three games. The netminder is 6-6-1 with a 2.57 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. Hart was 1-1-0, stopping 60 of 64 shots versus the Devils last season. New Jersey is fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.60 goals per game.