Hart will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has struggled in his last two appearances, suffering back-to-back losses to the Islanders and the Rangers while posting a sub-par 3.12 GAA and .864 save percentage. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's 5-6-0 on the road this year.